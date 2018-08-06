Chorley Lions and residents at Eldon House enjoy tea party

Residents and friends of sheltered housing in Chorley had fun at a lively tea party.

Chorley Lions Club sponsored Eldon House Sheltered Housing, aiding it to hold a tea party for residents.

The tea party

Activities manager Moira Barrow and Lions Tony Ratcliffe, Velma Boulter and President Barbara Morgan ensured everyone had a good time, with acclaimed accordionist and singer Calum McKinnon providing the lively and entertaining music.

Barbara said: “Who can resist dancing to songs by the Beatles, Neil Diamond, Abba or other hits from the 1960s to the present? Certainly not these energetic people!”

The afternoon concluded with the presentation of a framed certificate to Moira, in recognition of her support for Chorley Lions Club.

Chorley Lions Club meets on the first Thursday each month, beginning September 6, 8pm at The Insty, Wigan Road, Euxton.