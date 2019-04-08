Chorley Lions spruce up a disabled man's home with the help of United Carpets and Wickes

Kind-hearted samaritans have helped to refurbish a disabled man’s home.

When members of Chorley Lions were approached by social services to donate a sofa, they took it further, by sourcing extra items of furniture and redecorating the downstairs.

They were also given carpets from United Carpets and paint from Wickes, both in Chorley.

Barbara Morgan, president of Chorley Lions, said: “Social services asked if we could supply a sofa for a man who was disabled and could no longer use his upstairs rooms. We went to have a look at his home and it was empty. He had no carpets or furniture, so we wanted to do more. We sourced two nice arm chairs and it went from there.

“We went to some charity shops and kept going. We managed to get a coffee table, two matching table lamps, small book cases, two chest of drawers, a fridge freezer and some picture wall panels to add colour.

“United Carpets in Chorley agreed to supply and fit carpets for free and Wickes donated a 10l tub of white emulsion, which we used to repaint the kitchen.

“The man could not believe what we had done for him. He was over the moon to see the difference.”