Chorley man does 24-hour canal walk for Heartbeat which supported his dad

A devoted son has walked for 24 hours to raise funds for Heartbeat, which has helped bring his dad back to health.

Sam Parr, of Chorley, walked along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, raising £1.320 for the heart rehabilitation charity.

The 20-year-old was inspired to support the charity after his dad had a heart operation in December 2017.

Sam said: “My dad had been suffering chest pains and doctors advised him he needed an operation.

“He took time off work and was supported by Heartbeat who have been fantastic in helping my Dads recovery.

“They helped him get fit again and gave him advice.

“He had an excellent personal trainer who changed the way he thought about stuff and helped him go running again. My dad now has a heart rate monitor so he doesn’t push himself too much.

“So I wanted to give something back as a thank you. I completed a 24-hour walk along a portion of the Leeds and Liverpool canal. Family and friends joined me at different stages of the walk which really picked me up when I started to get tired. For the first four or five hours, my dad joined me, which was great.

“I was fine until after 16 hours, and then I found it really hard. My feet were hurting and I was tired and hungry.

“I feel such a disbelief that I managed to raise so much. I put a link to my fund-raiser on Facebook and loads of people shared it and donated, which was great.

“It just reminded me how many people are affected by heart disease and reply on Heartbeat.”

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “Well done Sam for raising an amazing £1,320 for Heartbeat and for completing your 24-hour challenge.

“The money raised will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”