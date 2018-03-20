Chorley MP calls for tip firm to be prosecuted over foul smell

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called for a tip firm to be prosecuted after work to stop a terrible smell missed its deadline.

The tip operators in Whittle-le-Woods have been granted extra time to cover the waste at Clayton Hill Landfill Site which is giving off a foul stench.

But residents in Buckshaw Village, Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods, who are having to live with the odour seeping into their homes on a daily basis, have had enough.

Sir Lindsay said: “It’s time to prosecute, to take the firm to court and fine them and then they will sit up and take notice.

“The company has had every opportunity granted. Now there’s another deadline.

“I think people get fed up of that.”

Site operator Quercia was slapped with an enforcement notice by the Environment Agency in February ordering it to stop taking more rubbish and to fix the smell by March 19. It came months after householders began to complain of the stinking tip.

However the firm has now missed the March 19 deadline, blaming bad weather conditions. Now the Environment Agency has given it the extended deadline of March 26.

A spokesman from Quercia said: “Last week we alerted the EA to the possibility that due to the adverse weather conditions we were at risk of not completing the entire cap by March 19 and may require until March 26.

“Despite the very challenging weather conditions over the weekend works have continued and we expect the cap and the seal to be completed by the end of this week.”