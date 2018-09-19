Chorley St George's Guides marks 100 years

St George’s Guides in Chorley celebrated its 100th birthday with a nostalgic look back.

The group was joined by past members including Rosemary Finch, Agnes Suter, Karen Brown and Betty Hurley. Girlguiding Lancashire NW Commissioner Elaine Clare also came with other current members of Chorley Division Guiding. Guide leader Sarah Glover said: “We had photos, historic uniforms and memorabilia on display. Lots of memories and stories were shared and we enjoyed a wonderful cake.”