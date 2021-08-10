Author Jen Carney started writing stories when she was eight years old

Jen Carney. who grew up in Bolton, but has lived in Chorley for 16 years, had her debut novel published in April.

Now the second book, Basically Famous, is due to publish on Thursday August 19.

A third is due to be published in January 2022

Basically Famous, by Jen Carey, publishes on August 19

Jen explained: “All my life I’ve dreamed of being a published author.

“I started writing stories when I was eight years old and now, age 44, I’m thrilled to be able to say my dream has come true.

Jen said The Accidental Diary of B.U.G. “was inspired by my belief of the power of funny books to engage reluctant readers, as well as a wish to represent a less traditional family in funny fiction - to help nurture empathy for ‘different’”.

The Bookseller called the book ‘One to Watch’ saying, in their review: ”Carney breathes new life into the illustrated diary format...expect whip-smart observations, a sparky, relatable protagonist, and oodles of doodles.”

Jen Carney's first book, The Accidental Diary of B.U.G.

Jen continued: “My personal story is one that illustrates ‘never give up on your dream’! I first tried to get my work traditionally published in the late 90s - to no avail.

“I’ve done lots of jobs, but throughout all my jobs, I’ve never given up writing stories.”

In the Spring, Jen ran some Zoom sessions for local schoolchildren.

She said: "I thought it ace that a teacher was delighting at the fact that one of her pupils had chosen my book over his PlayStation the previous night!"

Jen Carney will be signing books at Ebb and Flo bookshop, Gillibrand Street, Chorley, on Thursday August 19.

She will be giving badges to the first 50 people to buy/collect it her second book, Basically Famous.

The event is between 11am-noon.

