Christmas bicycle bling in Croston

Cyclists decked in Christmas lights and fancy dress set out for a ride around Croston.
The lycra-clad ensemble stopped off at watering holes along the way for their festive ride out.

Starting at Croston Sports Club the troupe, complete with a couple of elves and Santas, a Superman and a Christmas Pudding, wheeled their way through villages surrounding Croston.

Lindsey Styler, one of the cyclists who set cycling club Croston Velo up, said: “It was a really good laugh, everyone had a fantastic time.

“The first stop that we did was about three and a half miles in at the Hesketh Arms in Rufford. Everyone had a couple of drinks before we moved on.

“The next pub was the Farmer’s Arms and it was raining a little bit but we had another couple of drinks there – that must have been about eight miles in.

“Then we finished back at the sports club in Croston. They had put some food on for us, so we had a cheese and potato pie for tea.

“Some of us stayed there quite late.”

Cycling group Croston Velo host the pimp my ride bike crawl in Croston every year.

