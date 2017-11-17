Christmas fair at Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Families are invited to Rainbow House’s annual Christmas fair next month.

The event, in Salt Pit Lane, Mawdesley, will take place on Sunday December 3, from noon until 3pm.

Guests can look forward to traditional fun with entertainment from DJ Jonathan Knowles and the award-winning Red Admiral Music Academy.

There will be refreshments including mince pies served by ladies from the WI, a tombola, raffles and other games.

Santa will be in his magical grotto to welcome the children and families can capture a special Christmas memory in the novelty Snow Globe courtesy of T C Rides and Attractions.

Other activities for children will face painting, arts and crafts and games. There will be stalls including cakes, Christmas card and gifts

A spokesman for Rainbow House, said: “A Norway Spruce tree over 10ft has kindly been donated by The Tree Barn at Blundell Lane, Blackrod, for the entrance car park at Rainbow House and they have also kindly donated ten small Christmas Trees to be sold at the fair.

“This is a great way for all the family to spend a December afternoon in the run up to Christmas and help a worthy charity.

Entry will be free but donations are welcome. There will be a £5 charge to visit Santa, which includes a gift.

Money raised will go towards Rainbow House, which supports children with life limiting conditions.

