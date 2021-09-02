Circus Mondao is in Chorley from from September 8 to 19

The circus will take place at Gale Moss car boot field, opposite Botany Bay, on Millennium Way, Chorley.

Petra Jackson said: “We are so pleased to be making a return visit to Chorley after having such a terrible start to the year due to Covid restrictions.

“We love coming each year and bringing a brand new show each time.

“What a year we have had since March 2020 – a year no one will forget.

“After starting our season in February last year we performed for approximately four weeks before the country went into lockdown.

“We all returned to our farm just outside of Boston. We thought it would be a few weeks, never believing it would be nearly five months before we could start performing again.

“But after only 13 weeks of performing the country went into another national lockdown, which saw us all once again having to return to our farm and no jobs or money to survive.

“The circus was closed down again from the start of November to the end of May, so in the last 14 months we have only performed for 13 weeks.

“Most of our performers have had to lived off food banks for all that time.

"We are forever grateful.

“To say thank you to the food banks we want to give back, so we are setting up a food bank collection point at the circus.”

The circus will perform at 5pm and 7.30pm on September 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17.

There will also be shows at 2pm and 5pm on September 11 and 18, and 2pm only on September 12 and 19.