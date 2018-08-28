Columnist Swanny pledges A&E support from his hospital bed after fall

A Lancashire Post columnist has pledged to do ‘all in his power’ to save an under-threat hospital A&E department after receiving treatment there this week.

Dave Swanton suffered a broken ankle and cut head in a fall on the driveway of his home on Monday.

He was taken to Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and treated in A&E – which has been operating on a 12 hour basis for over 18 months following closure in 2016. An ongoing campaign is desperately trying to fight off any plans for its full closure.

Dave, 61, who was also treated at the hospital for a heart valve condition earlier this year, was full of praise for the hospital staff.

He explained from his hospital bed yesterday: “I had a heart issue in March and Chorley looked after me and did a great job. On Monday, I’ve been loading some stuff in my car and it looks like I slipped and cracked my head on the curb. As I slipped I blacked out.”

Leyland-born Dave lives in Whittle-le-Woods with his wife Carole, 61, who he said “stemmed the blood” from his cut head before he went to hospital where a broken fibula was confirmed.

Dave Swanton in Chorley Hospital after breaking his ankle and cutting his head in a fall on his driveway.

“There’s no way they can shut this place down because they do a great job,” said Dave, of the hospital and its staff. “They deserve the best, the people of Chorley deserve the best. I just think it’s scandalous what they are trying to do to this hospital. Rather than shut it down, it should be expanded. Once I get out of here I will do all I can in my power to bring it to the fore.”

As well as writing a column for the Post, he is also a Radio Lancashire broadcaster.