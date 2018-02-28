Come and celebrate 1980s with fun charity concert for hospital

Music fans are being encouraged to don their dungarees, get the Ziggy make up on and break out the backcomb for an old school disco all in the name of charity.

The 80s Old Skool Disco will feature some of the biggest hits of the decade thanks to Blackpool 80s tribute band Elektrik Dreams at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham on Good Friday, March 30.

All proceeds will be split between Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, the charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Love Lowther.

Head of Fundraising at Blue Skies, the charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Kila Redfearn said: “We cannot wait for this event – who doesn’t love the music from the 1980s?

“This event is just about having a great night out while raising money for two very deserving causes.

“We hope to see plenty of people there joining us for dancing and reminiscing.”

| Tickets for the 80s Old Skool Disco cost £8 in advance, £10 on the door, from Lowther Pavilion on 01253 794221.