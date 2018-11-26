Comedian Ross Noble returns to stand-up routine with a brand-new tour, El Hablador

Off the back of his critically acclaimed role in Mel Brooks’ London West End revival of ‘Young Frankenstein’, comedy legend Ross Noble returns to his stand-up roots with a brand-new tour, El Hablador, including the Manchester Apollo on Friday.

On his new show, El Hablador, Ross Noble said: “Expect the unexpected. Unless you’ve seen me before.

Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options.”

Ross Noble recently performed as Igor in Mel Brooks’ critically acclaimed West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre until February 2018.

Ross also recently fronted a new series for Dave, Ross Noble: Off Road, which followed the comedian as he took part in the Scottish Six Days Trial, a legendary motorbiking

challenge.

