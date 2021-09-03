Concern for missing man last seen leaving a Chorley pub 4 days ago
Police say they are concerned for a missing man who was last seen leaving a pub in Chorley on bank holiday Monday (August 30).
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 8:52 am
Updated
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 9:05 am
Officers are searching for Paul Barlow after the 49-year-old was reported missing yesterday (Thursday, September 2).
He was last seen leaving the Last Orders pub in Market Street at around 6.30pm on Monday.
Lancashire Police say they are "concerned for Paul's welfare" and are appealing for the public's help to find him.
He is described as 5ft 6 inches tall, with brown hair, a beard and of a medium build. He was last seen wearing navy blue tracksuit pants and a bright yellow t-shirt under a long blue sleeve top.
If you have seen Paul or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 615 of 2nd September 2021.