Concern for missing man last seen leaving a Chorley pub 4 days ago

Officers are searching for Paul Barlow after the 49-year-old was reported missing yesterday (Thursday, September 2).

He was last seen leaving the Last Orders pub in Market Street at around 6.30pm on Monday.

Lancashire Police say they are "concerned for Paul's welfare" and are appealing for the public's help to find him.

Paul Barlow, 49, is described as 5ft 6 inches tall, with brown hair, a beard and of a medium build. When he was last seen he was wearing navy blue tracksuit pants and a bright yellow t-shirt under a blue long sleeve top. Pic: Lancashire Police

