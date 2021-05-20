Concern growing for missing Chorley girl, 14, last seen two days ago

Alisha Butler has not been seen since 9.30am on Tuesday, May 18, officers said.

The 14-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black trainers with red and white soles.

Alisha Butler (pictured) is described as a white female, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We know the picture isn't particularly clear but we know you'll do your best to help us locate her.

"Alisha - if you're reading this, please get in touch to let us know you're OK."

Alisha has links to Burnley, Padiham and Blackburn.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts contact police by calling 101, quoting LC-20210518-1587.

For immediate sightings call 999.