Concern over missing woman Celia Newsham in Preston

Police have put out an alert after becoming concerned for the welfare of a 59-year-old woman who has gone missing from home in Preston.

Celia Newsham was last seen on Lytham Road, Preston, at around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) and has not been heard from since.

She is described as white, 5ft tall, with shoulder length light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black parka coat with fur around hood, black trousers, black patent shoes and carrying a brown handbag.

Celia has links to the Preston area.

PC Oliver Nevin, of Preston Police, said: “We are concerned for Celia and would ask people to study her photograph carefully and get in touch if they see her, or if they have any other information which could help us locate her.

"Similarly we would urge Celia herself, if she sees this message, to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us quoting log number 1443 of February 20th