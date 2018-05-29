Concert in memory of John will raise funds for Players

A special one-off concert by a popular amateur dramatic group will take place this weekend.

Leyland’s St Ambrose Players are putting on The Summer Concert on Saturday.

The evening – featuring songs, dance and more from some of the best-loved musicals – is being presented to help raise money for the Players’ stage and technical equipment, which will in turn support their main productions.

And the show is in memory of well-loved amateur actor John Sangster.

John, who had been a member of several theatre groups around the North West, died suddenly while fruit picking in the garden at his Leyland home in September, 2016.

The 65-year-old had been married to his wife, Hilary for 40 years and they had one son Marshall.

One of their hobbies was making jam, using fruit from their garden, which they sold to raise money for various charities, including RNLI, St Ambrose Church, Leyland and Preston Opera.

Alison Barnes, a committee member with the Players, said: “It’s going to be an evening of musical numbers, sketches and dance, a lot from the shows John was in with St Ambrose Players.”

She explained that John wanted to revamp the backstage area of the Players venue – they rehearse and perform at St Ambrose Halls for All, Moss Lane, Leyland.

“It’s going to be for the stage and lighting,” explained Alison.

“That was a big project he was going to do when he retired and obviously that didn’t come to fruition.”

She added: “He was very much loved and respected. The children loved him.

“They are doing an opening an opening act for him from Bugsy. He would have loved to have been part of that, We’re opening the show with the children.

“We still can’t believe he’s not with us. He’s a real loss.”

John’s main association was with St Ambrose Players, with his first show being The King and I in 1986.

A former computer engineer, John had also performed with Chorley Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (CADOS).

St Ambrose Players are an, award winning amateur theatre group based in Leyland. Founded in 1944, they are now in our 74th year and present four productions a year – a play in February, a musical in May, a play in August and a pantomime in December.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are available from Grandad Jims Traditional Sweet Shoppe in Leyland or online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/stambroseplayers