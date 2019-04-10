Concert of Hope to be held at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church for victims of the New Zealand terror attack

A young woman is holding a special vigil this Friday to honour the victims of the terror attack in New Zealand.

Annie Johnson, 21, is organising a Concert of Hope at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, on Friday, April 12, at 7.30pm.

The evening will include sisters Sophie and Charlotte Metcalfe singing a song they have written, a performance from Preston Methodist Voices and monologues and comedy pieces. There will also be a candle-lit vigil to honour the 50 people who were killed during shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15.

Annie, of Bamber Bridge, who attended Moor Hey Special School as she had delayed learning, and now works at an after school club in Chorley, said: “From everything that has been happening all over the world and the latest attack in New Zealand, I wanted to do something. As a member of the church, I thought about a concert to give hope and show we can support each other in need. It is about hope, not hate. During the concert we will be lighting candles to remember the victims who lost their lives.”

Entry to the concert is free, with any donations going to international methodist church aid charity All We Can, which offers rapid response to support countries following a disaster.

Annie’s mum, Denise, a pastoral worker for the church, added: “We are extremely proud Annie has put this together by herself. A lot of people have got behind the concert and are supporting it. It is not a specific fund-raiser, but a vigil where people can come and show solidarity to the victims and highlight there is hope in the world. Everyone is welcome. It will be a really moving event.”