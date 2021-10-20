Coppull residents angry at new homes plan

Residents have been given longer to object to a planning application for a controversial new development.

Campaigning group Residents Against Darlington Development, have fought against 67 new homes being built on Darlington Street since it was first proposed in July.

Their petition attracted 75 handwritten signatures and 778 digital signatures, but Miller Homes have gone ahead with an application for the new development.

Plans have been submitted for a development off Darlington Street, Coppull, angering local residents including Maureen McNamara, Kim Mawdesley and Janet Riding.

Residents initially had until October 14 to object, but that has been extended by another 21 days after a ‘technical error’ meant the letter wasn’t sent to all affected households.

People in the area have been angered by the proposals, as they say the narrow roads cannot cope with extra traffic and will put local schoolchildren in danger.

Janet Ryding, a retired HGV driver, said: “There’s a lot of elderly residents here, including one lady who is bedridden.

The proposal also involves the demolition of the old vicarage, which is currently home to a big family including an elderly person needing care.

Coun Julia Berry, ward councilor for Coppull, branded the proposal ‘insensitive’.

She said: “There’s been no consideration for local residents.

“People who live on Darlington street are concerned about road safety by the school and stand to lose their green area.”

Coun Steve Holgate, Mayor of Chorley, also expressed concerns, saying: “The land is safeguarded for possible future development.

“That is safeguarded until at least the end of the current plan period, not now but later. The reason we create a plan is so that any required build is planned.

“Bringing the timescale forward means it is no longer a ‘plan’, more of a ‘chaos. ‘

The neighbourhood plan would give the council time to ensure that the required facilities are in place to cope with the increased demand for schools, healthcare, and infrastructure.”

A spokesman from Miller Homes confirmed the company has submitted a planning application for the Landings Development on Darlington Street.

They said: “We consulted extensively with the local community, with their feedback informing our plans, and we also undertook various investigations which found no areas of concern for future development.

“As such, our proposals have been well considered and as well as providing much-needed new homes for the area, including affordable homes, are sympathetic to the local surroundings.”