Cow rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in pond in Leyland

One fire engine from Leyland rushed to help the cow in Moss Lane at around 11.05am today (September 24).

Firefighters used slings and strops to rescue the stranded animal.

Crews were at the scene for 30 minutes.

