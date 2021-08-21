Crews called to two vehicle fires on M6

Two lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Wigan), close to Charnock Richard services at around 10am as a caravan blazed.

Highways England reported delays of at least 30 minutes and around four miles of backed up traffic at one stage.

Three fire engines from Chorley and Leyland, as well as one fire engine from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s Wigan station, attended the blaze and a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used one hose reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. They remained in attendance for one and a half hours."

The caravan blaze near Leyland caused delays for drivers

Later in the morning, another vehicle fire which closed one lane of the M6 northbound carriageway between junctions 34 (Lancaster) and 35 (Carnforth) was dealt with by the crew of one fire engine from Morecambe

The vehicle was alight on the hard shoulder and the fire was extinguished using one hose reel, with the crew in attendance for half an hour.

