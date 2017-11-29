20 arrests as police target drugs gangs

Twenty people from Preston have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in a major police operation aimed at disrupting organised crime.

Officers swooped on 21 addresses over a period of seven days in Operation Lion - part of a year-long crackdown on the drug gangs which peddle misery on the streets of the city.

Of the 20 people arrested, 17 men aged between 15 and 45, and one woman aged 37, have been charged with various drugs offences ranging from possession of controlled drugs to supply of class A drugs including heroin and cocaine. They will appear before magistrates in Preston across several dates in December. A 24-year-old man was released pending further investigations and a 15-year-old boy was given a caution.

DCI Stephen Holgate, who ran the operation, said; “These arrests highlight our on-going commitment to tackling organised crime in Preston.

“Our week-long operation we hope has sent a clear message to those involved in organised crime that we will not tolerate this activity in our city and on our streets.

“We want to be clear that the work won’t end with this particular operation. We always have been, and will continue to constantly target those that are involved in drugs supply, as well as the violence and anti-social behaviour that comes hand in hand with drug-dealing.

“This week of action is testament to the network of community members, businesses and partnerships that provide us with daily information to target organised crime and help us protect and keep safe the most vulnerable in our city.”