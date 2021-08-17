58-year-old 'boy racer' chased by police after speeding along Chorley roads

Police gave chase after a pair of Ford Focus' were spotted racing each other at 'high speeds' in Euxton Lane towards Buckshaw Village at around 8pm.

The drivers - aged 29 and 58 - were brought to a stop and escorted to a lay-by where an officer handed them endorsable fixed penalties for driving without due care and attention.

It means both men will be ordered to pay a £100 fine with three points on their licences.

Chorley Neighbourhood Policing Team said speeding in the borough has been a 'recent priority' after a number of reports of reckless driving on its roads.

A spokesman for Chorley Police said: "Officers have been in the area of Euxton Lane and witnessed these two cars racing down the road at high speeds before hitting traffic.

"Luckily an officer managed to get behind these cars and bring them to a stop. This has been a recent priority for Chorley Neighbourhood Policing Team.

"As a result a 29 year old man and a 58 year old man have both been issued with endorsable fixed penalties for driving without due care and attention.