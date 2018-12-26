A blessing of three Christmas Day babies for Preston's Sharoe Green maternity unit

Staff at Preston’s maternity unit were blessed with three Christmas arrivals this year.

Two girls and a boy were born on Christmas Day at the Sharoe Green unit, with another little boy born in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Baby Ethan James McKenzie''Babies born on Christmas Day at Royal Preston Hospital

Christmas Day came early for packaging designer Samantha Fletcher, 31, and hubby Adam Fletcher, 29, an electrician, from Euxton.

Their first baby, Millie Rose Fletcher decided to make an appearance almost a week before her due date, weighing in at a healthy 8lb.

Georgina and Matthew Hall, from Chorley, have also been blessed with a festive birth.

Georgina was at her parents-in-law’s home opening presents when she went into labour - with Mabel Rose born just a couple of hours later, weighing 8lb 14oz.

Matthew Hall and baby Mabel Rose''Babies born on Christmas Day at Royal Preston Hospital

Recalling the special moment Georgina, 30, said: “She was gorgeous, so, so beautiful. She has a lot of hair.

“I think we are going to give her a special party each year on the anniversary of her christening date.”

Congratulations are also in order for author Sophie Jackson, 37, from Chorley, and joiner James McKenzie, 33, from Chorley, who welcomed their first child into the world on December 25.

Ethan James McKenzie was born at 11.20pm weighing exactly 7lb - but was more than a week late!

Louise Foster and baby boy yet unnamed born on Boxing Day at Royal Preston Hospital

Sophie, who has penned five books, said: “ He was a bit too snug in there.”

She is hoping her experience of being a mum will inspire her to write children’s books in the future.

Proud dad James added: “I was just besotted straight away, I was amazed he was so alert.”

New mum Louise Foster, 37, from Preston, went into labour on Christmas Day and narrowly missed having a Christmas Day baby - she and partner Wayne Ensall, 33, welcomed their tiny baby son, who is yet to be named, at 2.55am on Boxing Day - weighing just 5lb 5oz.

Louise, who is an accountant, said: “He arrived five weeks early. I just thought: ‘Oh my God I’m a mum!’”