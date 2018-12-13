A hit and run attack on a Lancashire police officer has been caught on camera

Dramatic new footage showing a hit and run attack on a Lancashire police officer has been released.



Detectives have released the footage as they continue to hunt for the man who evaded arrest by ramming a stolen car into a police officer.

The hit and run happened in Accrington on November 29.

The attack happened in Accrington around 8.50pm on Thursday November 29, after an officer attempted to detain the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The stolen BMW 218i series car was stationary at traffic lights in Accrington town centre when the officer approached from behind.

The car suddenly reverses at speed and ploughs into the officer and a police car before crashing into railings in a desperate getaway.

The erratic BMW continues to pick up speed reversing on two wheels past a number of cars before crashing into a lamppost.

The officer suffered significant injuries to his leg and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he underwent surgery.

The video shows the driver fleeing on foot from the crashed stolen vehicle and away from Accrington town centre.

Detective Sergeant Phil McGauley said: “This is being treated as a deliberate attack on a police officer trying to detain the driver of a stolen vehicle. The car was taken from a burglary at an address in Accrington in the early hours of the 29.

"Our officers and staff routinely put themselves in harm’s way as they carry out their duties serving our communities and protecting the public. It should not be seen as simply part of the job.

“Our thoughts remain with our injured colleague and his family at this difficult time and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

A 38-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested a short time after the offence was released without charge.

A 24-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of a burglary offence relating to the original theft of the car.

Another 24-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods relating to the stolen vehicle.

A further arrest was made on November 30 when a 19-year-old from Burnley handed himself in at a police station. He was detained on suspicion of assault (GBH) and burglary.

All three men have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police said the area was busy at the time and are re-appealing to those who witnessed the collision, or the man leaving the scene, to get in touch as soon as possible.

If you saw the vehicle in question – a grey BMW 218i (reg SH14 WEL) in the area around the time, or if you know anything about this incident, you can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.