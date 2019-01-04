Adlington teenager struck in New Year's Eve hit and run regains consciousness

An Adlington teenager struck by a hit and run driver on New Year's Eve has regained consciousness.



Jordan Taylor was hit outside the Retreat restaurant in Church Street, Adlington, near Chorley, shortly before 10pm on Monday (December 31).

The Retreat pub in Church Street, Adlington, near Chorley.

The 18-year-old had been unconscious since the collision before opening her eyes for the first time on Thursday morning (December 3).

Jordan's dad, Neil Taylor, said the "family's prayers had been answered".

"After the longest three days of our lives, I can now say that our beautiful daughter and sister, Jordan, has opened her eyes and has seen our faces", said Mr Taylor.

"To everyone sending their prayers, they’ve been answered.

"Jordan is still in a serious condition but her opening her eyes this morning was enough for us all.

"Jordan is such an inspiration.

"But she has a long way to recovery with all her injuries, and will remain in critical care for now."

The family thanked friends, family and well-wishers for their support.

"Thank you all for all the support given and all the kind words. It means so much", he said.

The family also expressed their gratitude to the clinicians and staff caring for their daughter.

"We cannot thank all the team on the Major Trauma unit at Royal Preston Hospital enough. They are amazing at what they do."

Following the hit and run, Jordan was tended to by a first responder before an ambulance arrived at the scene with two senior clinicians onboard.

North West Ambulance Service said Jordan had suffered 'major trauma' and had sustained a 'serious head injury'.

Jordan's sister, Lauren, revealed on Tuesday (December 1) that her sister had suffered 'multiple injuries' and was "not responding".

She said: "Jordan is in a very critical way, she is still not awake and still not responding.

"My baby sister has suffered many injuries including a broken pelvis, broken ribs, broken arm, and a bleed on the lung.

"We’re all in bits but our main concern right now is to sit by Jordan through this."

Jordan's family are appealing for anyone with information on the driver, or video footage of the incident, to come forward.

The vehicle, a silver Toyota Yaris, has been discovered abandoned in an alleyway a mile away.

The family's update on their daughter's condition follows a police appeal urging the driver to "search their conscience and do the right thing".

Sergeant Phil Baxendale of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A young woman who should have been enjoying New Year’s Eve celebrations is very poorly in hospital and our thoughts are with her and her family at this time.

“We are working to establish the full details of the collision and trace the driver but we need people to help us. If you saw the collision, or know who was driving the vehicle, we need to know.

“I would also appeal directly to the driver to come forward and speak to us. They must know the seriousness of the incident and I would urge them to search their conscience and do the right thing.”

If you have any information that could help with the investigation please call police on 101, quoting log number 1367 of 31 December.