Air ambulance attends after stabbing in Preston this afternoon

Lancashire Air Ambulance attended a stabbing incident in Preston

The main was taken to hospital in the air ambulance and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Lancashire Police were called at around 3.30pm to reports a man aged in his 20s had been assaulted by several other males on Grafton Street, close to Fishergate Hill.

Officers attended and found the man had been stabbed to his lower back.

At this time we believe the parties involved were all known to each other and this was a targeted attack.

No arrests have been made as yet but an investigation is underway and we are asking anybody with information to get in touch with us straight away.

DI Chris Wellard, of Preston Police, said: “At this time we are treating this as a targeted attack and believe there is no wider threat to the public.

“However, this was a serious attack on someone who has been left with critical injuries and we would appeal to anybody who saw it, captured any part of it on their phones or who knows who may be involved, to get in touch straight away.

“We will have extra patrols in the area for reassurance and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”