Appeal after doorman assaulted outside Chorley club

A doorman was hit in the face by a metal bar after he ejected a group of men from a nightclub in Chorley, say police.

The man suffered a cut to his lip and was left with a permanent scar following the brutal attack which happened outside the Lost bar in Fazackerley Street at around 10.30pm on December 8, 2017.

And today police have launched a CCTV appeal to help trace a man they believe may be able to help them with their investigation.

PC Tom Roberts, of Lancashire Constabulary's South Division, said: “This attack has left a doorman with a nasty injury while he was simply doing his job to keep people safe as they enjoyed a night out.

“On the evening of the attack there were several Christmas parties which may help to jog people’s memories.

“We would ask anyone who was out in Chorley on December 8 to cast their mind back and look at the picture.”

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with short, light brown hair, and in his mid-forties. He was wearing a checked shirt, a dark jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log ref 1591 of December 8th 2017.