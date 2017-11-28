Appeal after 'two-knife robbery' in Penwortham

An appeal has been launched to trace a man following a robbery at a convenience shop in Penwortham, say police.

On Friday October 6 just before 9.30pm a man is reported to have entered the McColl's on Leyland Road and approached the counter.

Police say the man then threatened a shop worker with two knives and escaped with around £250 in cash.

A police spokesman said: "The man threatened a shop worker with a knife, demanding she open the till. He then produced a second knife and continued to insist that the cash register be opened.



"A separate worker then opened the till and the offender grabbed around £250 in cash. He then ran off out of the shop."



The offender is described as white, in his late thirties to early forties, of medium build with brown eyes. He had short brown facial hair and was wearing a lightweight waterproof black jacket and navy blue jogging bottoms.



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 01257 246179 or if they fail to get an answer, 101. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/XiMik.