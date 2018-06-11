APPEAL: Man smashes his way out of Penwortham shop during robbery

An appeal has been launched after a man smashed his way out of a shop during a robbery in Penwortham, say police.

The man entered the shop just after 9pm on Thursday May 24 and asked for a bottle of vodka, a packet of cigarettes and a lighter.

Police say the man tried to pay using a chip and pin card but when the card was declined there was a tussle with the shop assistant and he snatched the bag away.

The shop assistant pressed the panic button to lock the man inside the shop but police say the man smashed the wooden door and made off on a pedal cycle towards Lower Penwortham.

PC Fabian Spence, of Lancashire Police’s South Division, said: “This was a frightening incident for the shop assistant.



“While the offender only stole a bottle of vodka and a packet of cigarettes, there was significant damage to the door leaving the shop assistant feeling shaken and understandably vulnerable.”



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log ref 1682 of May 24.