Appeal to find missing Courtney Ambrose, 17, from Chorley

A 17-year-old girl from Chorley is missing.

Police have issued an appeal to the public to help find Courtney Ambrose.

She was last seen in the Co-Op store in Moore Road at around 5.30pm yesterday.

PC Lyndsey Brown from Chorley Police said: “It’s really important we find Courtney as soon as possible so if you have seen her or know where she is, please get in touch.

“Similarly, Courtney, if you see this appeal, please either call a family member or the police and let us know you’re okay.”

Courtney is around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and a jacket.

She is known to have links to Chorley and possibly Liverpool.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 01257 246221 or call 101 quoting incident reference 115 of March 21.