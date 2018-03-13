Appeal to trace missing Chorley man

Police say they are “very concerned” for the welfare of a 38-year-old man from Chorley who went missing on Monday night.

Lee Biggs was last seen in the Coniston Road area around 8.30pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short black hair. He was wearing a black Sprayway jacket, a black Armani jumper, dark-coloured jeans and green trainers with luminous yellow stripes at the time of his disappearance.

PC Lee Tickle said: “Lee has been missing for a number of hours now and we want to find him as soon as possible.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0020 of March 13.