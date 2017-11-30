APPEAL: Woman punched by man outside pub in Chorley

A female pub worker was punched by a man who was refused entry to a pub in Chorley, say police.

Police were called at around 2.40am on November 19 following reports of an incident close to the Flat Iron pub in Cleveland Street.

Following extensive enquiries police would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with their investigation.

A man had been drinking in the pub when he reportedly went outside for a cigarette.

Police say that when he attempted to re-enter the pub he was refused entry and became abusive, punching a female door staff member.

The woman, aged 30, fell to the floor, seriously injuring her right knee, with the attacker making off from the scene.

PC Mark Price, of Chorley Police, said: “This was a nasty, unprovoked assault on a woman just doing her job.

“It was particularly cowardly and has left the woman with serious injuries to her right knee, sustained as she has lost balance.

“Following investigation we would like to speak to this man. We believe someone must know who he is and would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone who recognises the man or can assist with our enquiries is urged to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SC1708981.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.