Armed gang who tried to force their way into a Blackburn home are arrested after M61 police chase

A gang of men wielding 'weapons' tried to force their way into a home in Blackburn early this morning, but were arrested after a police chase on the M61

Police were called at 1am after the men were seen brandishing weapons and trying to force their way inside the home in Dukes Brow.

They fled the scene before officers arrived but their getaway car was spotted by eagle-eyed traffic cops on the M61 near Bolton a short time later.

Greater Manchester Police pursued the car and it was soon brought to a stop near junction 4 (Atherton, Leigh) where the driver and three other men were arrested.

Two men from Halifax and two of no fixed abode have been arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

They are: A 24-year-old man of no fixed address, a 27-year-old man from Halifax, a 37-year-old man from Halifax, and a 37-year-old man of no fixed address.

All four remain in custody this afternoon.

Lancashire Police say patrols have been stepped up in the Dukes Brow area, which is home to Corporation Park and East Lancashire Cricket Club.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0045 of September 21, 2021.

