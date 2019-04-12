Armed police descend on Chorley and arrest man wielding crossbow

A man has been arrested by armed police officers after he was spotted carrying a crossbow in Chorley.

More than a dozen police cars descended on Eaves Lane in Chorley at around 6.45am this morning (Friday, April 12) after a man was seen openly carrying a crossbow in public.

A man has been arrested and a crossbow seized by armed police officers near the Bretherton Arms pub in Eaves Lane, Chorley.

Police closed Eaves Lane from the Bretherton Arms pub and an armed police unit attended the scene.

One man has been arrested and the weapon seized by officers.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 6.43am hours to reports that a man had been seen carrying a crossbow on Eaves Lane in Chorley.

"Police, including armed response officers, attended and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident."

"The road was closed while we attended. A crossbow has been recovered."

