Arrested pair released under investigation after girl, 12, dies in M61 crash

Police have released an arrested pair from West Yorkshire following a fatal motorway crash near Chorley.

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm on Saturday (July 6) on the northbound M61 carriageway between junction eight and the Bolton West/Rivington services, when a Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Nissan Qashqai.

The M61 between junction eight and the Bolton West/Rivington services

One of the passengers in the Qashqai, 12-year-old Sana Patel, from Blackburn, died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man from Dewsbury and a 23-year-old woman from Mirfield were arrested on Sunday (July 7) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

They have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Five other people travelling in the Qashqai suffered minor injuries and police said those travelling in the Corsa were believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Supt Andy Cribbin, of Lancashire Police, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sana.

"There are no words to describe what they will be going through and we send them our deepest condolences at this incredibly difficult time.

"They are currently being supported by specialist officers."

Police are asking anybody who saw the collision, or saw either vehicle in the moments before it happened, to get in touch with as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1817 of July 6.