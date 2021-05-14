Asda shoppers help injured police officer detain "aggressive" suspects in Chorley

The brave shoppers intervened after they spotted a lone female officer who was trying to detain two 'aggressive' men at a bus stop outside the superstore in Clayton Green on Wednesday morning (May 12).

The officer had been responding to reports that the men, who are suspected of breaking into a vehicle in Manor Road on Tuesday (May 11), had been spotted outside the superstore.

But when the officer attempted to detain the pair, the men reportedly became aggressive and resisted arrest.

During the struggle, the officer was injured and the men were at risk of getting away, when members of the public rushed over to help her.

The two suspects, both from Chorley, were then successfully detained and arrested at the scene.

One of the men, aged 35, has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, assault, going equipped and obstructing a police officer.

The other, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, assault and assault with intent to resist arrest. Both remain in custody.

Lancashire Police said the officer suffered minor injuries but remained on duty.

Ch Insp Mark Baines, of Lancashire Police, has praised those who helped the officer and says their efforts might have saved the officer from more serious injury.

He said: "A huge thank you to those members of the public who helped an officer detain two men suspected of vehicle crime offences in Clayton-le-Woods.

"Everyday our officers face challenging and threatening situations which put them in harm’s way.

"On Wednesday, a female officer attended the scene and attempted to detain the men, but when the situation escalated, it was reported the men became aggressive and were resisting arrest.

"Several people, alert to what was happening, went to help our officer and I can only thank those people for their efforts which prevented a more serious incident."

