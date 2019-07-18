Ashdown Drive sexual assault: witness comes forward to help Chorley police after public appeal

A witness has come forward in the case of a sexual assault on Ashdown Drive in Chorley after a public appeal by police.

In a press release officers said a cyclist had come forward to aid their enquiries, and is being treated as a witness, not a suspect.

Police thanked the man for his assistance, and said he had been "very helpful" in supporting their investigation.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 14, a 23 year old woman was walking near Railway Road in Chorley when she became lost.

Officers say she carried on walking and later flagged down a vehicle for help.

The car stopped and she got into the car, where she was sexually assaulted.

Police say she was then pushed out of the car and was found by a member of the public on Ashdown Drive in Clayton-le-Woods at around 2:10am.

The driver is described as a man, approximately 30 years old, potentially Middle Eastern in appearance, short and of stocky build.

He had dark curly black hair, a full beard and brown eyes and was softly spoken with no regional accent.

He was wearing a leather jacket and jeans.

The man made two stops while the victim was in the car, where it is believed he delivered food.

Police are keen to trace anyone with information who may be able to help.

Detective Inspector Jason Richardson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support so far.

“We are continuing to make a number of enquiries into this serious incident but I would like to reiterate our plea for the public’s help.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who lives on or in the close vicinity of Railway Road and Corporation Street and received a food delivery between midnight and 1am.”

“If you haven’t already spoken to us and think you can help, please get in touch today.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 180 of 14 July.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.