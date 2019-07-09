Bag snatcher wanted by police after Leyland woman is mugged in broad daylight

A young man is wanted by police after a woman was robbed in broad daylight in Leyland.



Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying the man, who is wanted in connection with a mugging around Western Drive/Mellor Road on Friday, July 5.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to the theft of a bag at around 3pm on Friday, 5 of July around Western Drive/Mellor Road in Leyland

The young man is alleged to have threatened his victim before snatching her bag and fleeing.

An image of the suspect, taken by a member of the public, has been shared by Lancashire Police.

The young man is described as having short, brown hair, of slim build and was wearing grey joggers, grey trainers and a blue hooded top.

PC Seddon of Lancashire Police said: "Do you recognise this person? We would like to speak to him in relation to the theft of a bag at around 3pm on Friday, 5 of July in Leyland.

"The theft happened around Western Drive/Mellor Road."

If you have any information please email PC SEDDON on 4012@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number LC-20190705-0988