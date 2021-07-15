Bamber Bridge Burger King flasher: Chorley dad exposed himself while children were waiting for their food

Stuart James Thornton, 33, of Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley, admitted committing an act of outraging public decency at the Bamber Bridge restaurant in summer 2019.

Jacob Dyer, prosecuting, said a worker served the defendant and took his order.

He added: " He was in the car with two children in the back aged seven and eight.

Bamber Bridge Burger King

"He ordered and paid. She noticed at that time his trousers were undone and she could see his boxer shorts

"She turned to get the drinks.

"When she turned back he was looking at her and had an erect penis which was exposed.

"On seeing that she slammed down the drinks and went to tell a colleague.

"A male colleague went to serve his food. That colleague saw the boxer shorts.

"The woman describes being very upset and shocked.

"The police were contacted and from CCTV at the restaurant it was possible to identify the vehicle and the defendant."

In a police interview Thornton said he would sometimes undo his button because his pants were too tight and that he might have "been itching himself".

However he was "open and frank" to a probation officer about why he thinks he did it and his willingness to engage in action to tackle his distorted thinking.

Judge Richard Gioserano accepted his behaviour was wholly out of character and imposed a rehabilitative sentence consisting of 100 hours of unpaid work, a rehabilitation requirement, and he must pay £600 costs.

He said: "You were no doubt given some robust advice.

"You sensibly accepted that advice but you left it very late - you could have made this much easier by pleading guilty sooner.

"By engaging the way you have with the author of the presentence report and admitting this, and being open to try and address it and make sure it never happens again, you've saved yourself.

"This behaviour by you was contrary really to the man you appear to be, no doubt contrary to the man many other people believe you to be."