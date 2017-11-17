Banned driver who stole mum's car and ploughed into residents' cars is jailed

A disqualified motorist is in hot water after he stole his mother’s car and crashed into several parked cars.

Stephen Christopher Holt, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, is beginning a 19 months jail term after Recorder Anne Brown was told he was subject to a five year road ban at the time.

In January Holt, then living in Cobden Street, Chorley, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting charges of drink driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

The 28-year-old was banned from the road for five years in January this year by Preston Magistrates’ Court, and was told he had to have an extended retest before he can get behind the wheel again.

But he flouted the terms of the sentence on August 30 when he took the keys to his mum’s Peugeot 206 without her permission, Preston Crown Court heard.

Prosecuting, Thomas Clarke described how Holt was then involved in a crash on Cowling Brow in Chorley at 2.35am.

One of the car owners heard the sound of the smash and ran out of the house to see what had happened.

He spotted the defendant leaving the area and tried to chase him, but lost sight of him as he fled.

When the police arrived at the scene, the stolen Peugeot 206 was found to have extensive damage.

Officers also found a series of resident’s cars had been seriously damaged, including a BMW 235i, a BMW 116, a Volkswagen Polo.

A Vauxhall Corsa, which was damaged the most in the collision, has been deemed a write off by insurers.

Holt had previously admitted failing to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicle taking, having no insurance, and driving whilst disqualified in a hearing before Preston magistrates.

But the bench committed the case to the Crown Court as they ruled the case was so serious their sentencing powers would not suffice.

Recorder Brown ordered him to be disqualified from driving for two years and nine months, but this will be subsumed by his existing five year ban.

He is likely to serve half of his prison term before being released on licence.