'Beautiful and lovely-natured' cat put down after being 'swung by tail and punched' in Leyland

Tiger, a 14-year-old cat, returned home with serious injuries on Wednesday (November 10) following a suspected street attack near Mosslands, Leyland.

His owner, 80-year-old Maureen Kay, immediately knew something was wrong when she saw Tiger dragging his tail and rushed him to the local vets.

Tiger's condition quickly deteriorated and on Friday (November 12) he was taken to the Hillcrest Animal Hospital in Chorley.

His internal injuries were so severe he was unable to pass fluids, and on Saturday (November 13) Maureen made the difficult decision to put him down.

She said: "He was a beautiful cat who had a lovely nature and we're absolutely heartbroken he's gone.

"According to the vet and the hospital, Tiger was possibly attacked by a gang of youths.

"It's believed he was swung round by his tail several times and punched in his backside."

Tiger had to be put down after he was "swung by his tail and punched" during a suspected street attack in Leyland

Maureen believes Tiger was attacked in an alleyway near her home after he was let out on Tuesday (November 9).

She has since contacted the police, the RSPCA and local schools in the area to try and find the culprits.

Posters were also made in the hopes anyone with information would come forward.

"Tiger came to me around seven years ago which makes him rather special," Maureen added.

"He was a very healthy and wonderful cat and to have this happen to any pet is just not on.

"We're afraid it may be the leader of a gang who was trying to show off so we hope to catch whoever it was soon."

Lancashire Police told the Post they were aware of the incident but provided no further information.

Anyone with information that may help catch the culprits has been asked to email [email protected]

*Maureen explained the email address does work despite the fact Tiger's name was spelt incorrectly as it was set up.