Body found in woodland identified as 16-year-old student

The body found in woodland in Chorley has been identified as a 16-year-old student.

The body was discovered on Wednesday morning at 10.15am, close to St Michael's High School in Astley Road.

She has now been identified as a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be a student at a local college.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 10.15am yesterday (Wednesday, November 21) after a body was found in a wooded area close to Astley Road in Chorley.

Samaritans offer a free help line on 116 123. The service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.