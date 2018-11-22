Body of young woman found in Chorley woods

The body of a young woman was found in a wooded area in Chorley yesterday morning.

The body was discovered at around 10.15am in a wooded area close to St Michael's High School in Astley Road.

Police have confirmed that the body was not in the school grounds.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the body, believed to be a young woman, has yet to be formally identified.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 10.15am yesterday (Wednesday, November 21) after a body was found in a wooded area close to Astley Road in Chorley.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious".

Samaritans offer a free help line on 116 123. The service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.