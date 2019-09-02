Boys identified by police after concrete is placed on railway tracks in rural Chorley

Police are arranging interviews with three boys after concrete placed onto a railway line was struck by a train.

On Friday (August 30) British Transport Police (BTP) released images of three boys after concrete debris was placed on the line near Ridley Lane in Croston at 5.20pm on Wednesday, August 14.

The boys identified by police (Photo: British Transport Police)

"It is the sixth time concrete debris has been placed on the tracks in the area, " said a spokesman for BTP.

"Placing items on the tracks is extremely hazardous.

"Those involved are endangering their lives and could possibly cause severe damage to trains."

A train struck the conrete debris on August 14 but thankfully, there was no major incident.

On Monday (September 2) a BTP spokesman added: "Officers are no longer appealing for information relating to this case.

"Those pictured have since been identified and interviews will be arranged in due course. Thank you for sharing."