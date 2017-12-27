Burglar who caused misery in Chorley is sent back to jail

One of Lancashire’s most prolific burglars has been hauled back before the courts.

Joseph Dennis Lancaster, of no fixed abode, stole thousands of pounds of items from addresses in Chorley.

The 49-year-old was the subject of a police appeal after a break in at Heapey, Chorley in November and was tracked down after calls from the public.

Lancaster, also known as Joe Smith, broke into outbuildings behind a home on Heapey Road on Bonfire Night, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

The intruder, who is a grandad and father-of-four, helped himself to electrical items worth £939 including a Dewalt drill, and two Nokia mobile phones.

The court heard on Halloween, six days earlier, Lancaster burgled Temptation, a women’s clothes shop on Chapel Street, Chorley.

During the break in he stole a Nikon Camera and equipment to the value of £2,545.

Lancaster pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary during a brief hearing.

The magistrates’ bench sent him to prison for a total of 48 weeks.

They said only an immediate custodial term was justified due to his flagrant disregard for people and their property.

He must also pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Lancaster has a long history of offending.

In 2015 he ransacked and trashed an elderly woman’s home in Chorley and was jailed for three years.



He left the 75-year-old’s house with items thrown around and drawers and cupboards left open.

At the time Preston Crown Court heard he also burgled the former Shanghai Chinese takeaway, which was next door to the victim’s home on Preston Road, and was unoccupied at the time.

The restaurant property owners found the boiler had been removed and copper piping torn from the walls, causing £6,000 damage.

Lancashire Police thanked the public for their recent help tracing Lancaster.