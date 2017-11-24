Callous driver fled accident scene after hitting mum in Chorley

A motorist who ploughed into a mum at a traffic lights - then fled the scene - has avoided jail.

Driver David Boylan had been involved in another accident a short time earlier in which his car was damaged when another motorist swerved towards him.



Preston Magistrates’ Court was told the 55-year-old, from Draperfield, Chorley, lost control of his Vauxhall Astra on Pall Mall, Chorley, and crashed into a traffic light.



The victim, who was on her way to pick up her child from school, was stood at the lights waiting to cross and was clipped by the car, causing her to fall over his bonnet and onto the floor, hurting her leg and hand.



Boylan left the scene without leaving his details.



The court was told he rang police to report the damage to his exhaust in the earlier accident - but did not mention the hit and run, which left the mum with swelling and bruising.



Prosecuting, Martine Connah said: “The incident was witnessed by John Bennett, who was driving towards Coppull.



“He describes the vehicle reversing straight away and setting off at speed.



“He followed and got the registration plate and reported the matter.



“The woman, Katie Cobham, says she had glanced at her phone to check the time and didn’t see the car approach. It caught her right leg, causing her to fall over the bonnet. She had to go to hospital.”



Boylan pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and failing to provide his details after an accident.



He was banned for six months, given a curfew, and must pay £100 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.