Car engulfed in flames near Buckshaw Village Starbucks

A car went up in flames near the Starbucks in Buckshaw Village, Lancashire Fire and Rescue said.

Two crews from Leyland and Chorley were sent to the fire in Dawson Lane, close to the Starbucks coffee shop in Buckshaw Village, at 4:53pm yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

They worked for just under and hour on the stricken Volkswagen Golf, using a hose reel and a breathing mask to douse the flames.

Firefighters confirmed that the cause of the fire was under investigation, and that the owner of the Golf had been present at the scene.

There were no reported injuries.