Car seized after police chase

A car has been seized after a police chase from a Lancashire village.

The car failed to stop for police in Adlington, near Chorley, leading to the chase.

The car was later abandoned and the occupants escaped on foot - apart from one who was caught and arrested.

A police check reveals that the car had false plates, so it has now been seized and sent to the police forensic unit for examination.

The arrest was part of a police operation to target thieves in rural areas, particularly Adlington which has experienced a 'crime wave' recently.

ACC Terry Woods said: "Tactical Operations Staff and Chorley Police are targeting rural areas due to recent thefts.

"Several arrests recently in rural areas and more last night. Aiming to make community feel safe and criminals feel very very unwelcome!!"