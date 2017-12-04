CCTV APPEAL: Theft from Chorley shop

A police appeal has been launched after several items were stolen from a shop in chorley.

Officers say that a man went into a shop on Pall Mall at around 7pm on Saturday, December 3.

After a card transaction failed, police believe that he reached over the counter and took several items.

Police are now appealing for help to identify the man in the footage who they believe may be able to help them with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "A man made an attempt to purchase items using a card.

"When this failed the man then reached over the counter and decided to take items belonging to the cashier.

"We think someone will know the male in the footage and are asking for your help to tell us who he is."

Anyone with information should email 3220@lancashire.pnn.police quoting crime number SC1709351.