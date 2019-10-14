Chorley Asda theft couple helped themselves to toys and washing products as they struck six times in total

A thieving couple repeatedly targeted a Chorley supermarket.

John Mooney, 25, and Zara Caroline Schofield, 38, of Greenwood, Bamber Bridge, pleaded guilty to a string of shoplifting offences at Preston Magistrates' Court, which was told both defendants suffered with a drug addiction.

Mooney admitted entering the Asda store at Clayton Green on August 15,17 and 18 to steal goods.

The bench heard he stole £135 of alcohol the first time, and walked straight out without paying.

Two days later he returned at 6am walked out with a shopping trolley full of items worth £276 on the next occasion.

CCTV showed him taking he items to the George clothing section of the shop and removing the security tags.

The next day he came back into Asda at 3.30pm and attempted to steal alcohol, but was recognised and police were called.

However he escaped into the car park and evaded officers.

The prosecutor said: "There was a brief period of respite for Asda but on September 11, at 8pm, both defendants were seen to enter the store."

The duo walked into the supermarket in Clayton Green, Chorley, on three consecutive days to steal items.

On September 11, at around 8pm, the pair stole washing products.

The next day she stole washing products worth £50 while he helped himself to toys.

The following day they returned again to steal children's toys.

The court was told Schofield has 17 convictions for 44 offences while Mooney only had one for a drugs offence.

Mooney's defence lawyer said he had committed the offences due to an addiction to drugs and problems with his benefits, which had left him with no money for six weeks.

Schofield's defence lawyer said: "She's extremely remorseful and can't believe she's here."

She added she had committed the offences to get money for food and drugs.

Schofield was fined £120 and must pay £87 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £35 costs.

Mooney got a curfew and must pay £624 compensation.

The chairman of the bench said: " It might be easy to just swan into a shop to take different items and steal things - but you will have to pay it back."